Jagan Mohan Reddy did doctorate in uttering blatant lies: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA : Alleging that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister on the Earth who has withdrawn 100 welfare schemes, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the former has done his doctorate in uttering ‘blatant lies’.

“We are ready for an open debate on under whose regime more welfare has been done. Are you ready for the debate,” Lokesh asked Jagan during his interaction with the residents of Jupiter Apartments and nearby areas in China Kakaki in Mangalagiri Assembly segment as part of his ongoing election campaign on Wednesday.

“During the last election campaign Jagan has made umpteen promises to the people but after coming to power he is moving behind the screens as he is scared of people questioning him,” the TDP general secretary remarked. Pointing out that the ‘Videsi Vidya’ scheme implemented during the TDP regime for the poor students to go abroad for further studies has been cancelled by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said that both the daughters of Jagan are pursuing their higher studies abroad.

Lokesh promised to revive the fee reimbursement scheme and also to hand over the certificates to over six lakh students by making a one-time settlement to all the educational institutions, which has been pending since long.