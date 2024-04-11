Women family members of contestants mingle with people in Nellore

NELLORE : Candidates of various political parties are taking women members of their families, along with them to impart a “family touch” to their door-to-door campaign in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The presence of women members of the candidates’ families are helping the candidates establish a connect with the voters’ families and seek their support in their election.

One such stand-out star is Somireddy Sruthi Reddy, daughter-in-law of TDP’s Sarvepalli candidate, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

As Somireddy locked horns with his arch-rival and incumbent MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy, her presence in the campaign is getting the much-needed edge that Somireddy needs.

Sruthi Reddy is not a docile women but one who can deliver powerful speeches. Her charisma and youthful energy have garnered widespread attention. As her campaign videos always go viral, it is widely felt that she is bringing value to Somireddy’s campaign.

“Her plea for votes in support of her father-in-law is so genuine that the crowd has begun treating her as a member of their own family,” said a witness who observed the campaign firsthand.

In Nellore City, Ponguru Sindhoori and Sharani are helping out their father and TDP candidate, P Narayana. They are working on going door-to-door, seeking votes for their father, who is contesting against YSRC contender Md Khaleel Ahmed. “I have witnessed my father’s dedication to public life throughout my life. He began his career as a lecturer but he always goes the extra mile to serve the people,” Sindhoori says.

“It is now my turn to repay my father and ensure his victory. If he wins, it is the constituency that benefits,” she says.

YSRC Nellore Lok Sabha contender V Vijayasai Reddy has roped in his wife Sunanda Reddy to campaign for him as he is locked in a fierce battle with TDP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

“Some times, while the contesting candidates are busy in their respective constituencies, women from their families are taking up door-to-door campaign. They are approaching women voters and immediately strike a chord with them in their own way,” a political analyst observed.