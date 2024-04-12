Andhra Pradesh

AP CEO tells Officials to monitor liquor supply via GPS tech

The CEO wanted the officials concerned to complete the webcasting and GPS tracking system to the vehicles carrying liquor by April 15.
CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena
VIJAYAWADA : Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena directed the officials to regulate liquor supply through webcasting and GPS. The CEO underscored the need to curb the illegal storage and sale of liquor ahead of the general elections in the State.

He directed the managing director of AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) to step up vigil to control by using webcasting and GPS technology.

He directed officials to install CCTV cameras at all the distilleries, breweries, entry and exit points off liquor godowns, and at liquor manufacturing and storage points, and enable GPS connectivity to the vehicles carrying liquor.

He instructed the officials to monitor the movement of the vehicles transporting liquor, right from the manufacturing units to the delivery points like liquor outlets and bars. The CEO wanted the officials concerned to complete the webcasting and GPS tracking system to the vehicles carrying liquor by April 15.

He said all ways to illegally supply liquor to induce voters should be closed.

