Gidugu meets former MP Undavalli, seeks blessings

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Congress candidate for Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency and CWC member Gidugu Rudra Raju on Thursday called on former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar and held talks for more than two hours, sparking speculation in political circles.

It may be recalled that Undavalli Arun Kumar was elected to the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency two times in 2004 and 2009 elections. However, he was suspended from the party for strongly opposing the AICC resolution for division of United Andhra Pradesh.

Noted businessman Ashok Kumar Jain and writer VSS Krishna Kumar took part in the meeting. It is believed that they have discussed current political situation in the State and prospects of Congress party in the coming elections. Undavalli said that he is not interested in active politics and it is a routine courtesy meeting with Gidugu Rudra Raju.

Later Gidugu said that he met Undavalli to seek his blessings. He said Undavalli is a tall leader in Andhra Politics and took his suggestions on how to evolve a strategy to win the elections in the constituency.