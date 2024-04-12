‘JBNP, an alternative to address State issues’

Sharing insights into his political journey and vision for Andhra Pradesh, former CBI Joint Director and Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP) chief VV Lakshminarayana, in an interview with Usha Peri, discussed the possibility of contesting Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, emphasising the need for his party’s voice in addressing the State’s pressing issues.

Could you provide a brief overview of what motivated you to enter politics?

Politics is the ultimate way of serving people because it plays a very important role in democracy. Entering politics is driven by a desire to serve and elevate society. Coming from a civil service background, it feels like a natural progression. The current state of politics, marred by criminalisation and corruption, needs reform. My aim is to cleanse politics and inspire others to join.

Why did you decide to establish your own political party?

Starting with the Jana Sena Party, I contested from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat, gaining immense support. However, due to the party president’s dual focus on politics and movies, I departed. Reflecting on the State’s treatment by existing parties’ post-bifurcation, I observed unfulfilled promises and neglect. They operate like feudal systems, with decisions centralised around one leader. Lack of capital, special status, and delayed projects like Polavaram and the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant prompted me to establish the Jai Bharat National Party. It aims to be the voice of the people, offering a fresh alternative to address State issues.

Last time, you contested for a Lok Sabha seat. Why have you decided to contest for an Assembly seat this time?

Our party committee decides the candidature based on surveys and people’s opinions. Initially, it suggested I run for a parliamentary seat, but I argued that the State Assembly requires more attention due to its deteriorating state. The party proposed Gajuwaka and Vizag North, but I declined Gajuwaka due to my stand against steel plant privatisation there. Opting for Vizag North, recent party surveys show people want me to contest both as an MP and an MLA. If the party decides, I will run for both.

While it is challenging for new political parties to emerge, what makes you confident that your party will succeed despite the odds?

Success of a new party lies in effectively communicating our ideas to the people. Our party prioritised releasing a manifesto, while others focused on alliances. It took us 15 days of careful preparation, drawing from global examples and public input. Some feared others might copy our manifesto, but I welcomed it, seeing it as progress for the State. The upcoming May 13 elections will gauge our party’s reception, despite being only four months old, against established parties. Let us see how this newborn fares.

Have you learned any lessons from closely observing Pawan Kalyan’s experience in founding a new political party?

Establishing a political party requires solid structures at various levels -- ground, village and district. Soon after formation of the party, we appointed district conveners, empowering them to appoint mandal and village conveners. Our focus remains on strengthening these structures, even post-elections.