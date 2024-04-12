Lokesh campaigns for BJP in Coimbatore

VIJAYAWADA : Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh described him as the reflection of welfare, development and reforms.

Addressing an election meeting at Peelamedu in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu for State BJP president and Coimbatore MP candidate K Annamalai on Thursday, Lokesh said, “Modi means self-respect, self-confidence, and his leadership is being lauded globally. The entire world is praising Modi as the maker of developed India.”

Modi is instrumental in changing the economy and enhancing the wealth of the nation by implementing programmes like Make in India, Startup India, Skill India, Digital India, Gati Shakti, Bharatmala, he highlighted.

Stating that the Indian Economy has competed with the US and China and reached the fifth spot from the 11th under the able leadership of Modi, Lokesh said, “India will be in a challenging position to the US and China.”

Expressing happiness over arriving at Coimbatore, which is renowned as the Manchester of South India, he said it is a different experience for him to visit Tamil Nadu to participate in the election campaign as he likes the determination of Tamil people.

Mentioning that Annamalai quit the IPS post at an early age and entered politics to serve the people, the TDP general secretary urged the electorate to give their massive mandate to the BJP nominee. Earlier in the day, Lokesh visited the areas where the Telugu diaspora settled in large numbers.

On the second day of his visit, the TDP general secretary will interact with Telugu entrepreneurs to urge them to strive for the victory of Annamalai in the elections.