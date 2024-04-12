Political heirs in fray

Perni Venkata Sai Krishna Murthy alias Kittu

son of sitting YSRC MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani)

The 27-year-old with a strong political family background is in the fray from Machilipatnam Assembly segment. His grandfather Perni Krishnamurthy served as minister in the cabinet of N Janardhana Reddy. He is the youngest candidate in the fray. Kittu completed engineering from SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram. He has been actively participating in the YSRC activities along with his father Nani for the past four years. Kittu’s opponent is Kollu Ravindra of TDP, who suffered defeat at the hands of his father Perni

Bhumana Abhinay Reddy

son of sitting YSRC MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

He is contesting from Tirupati Assembly constituency as his father Karunakar Reddy was appointed as Chairman of TTD. Abhinay holds a Master’s degree in Business Information Systems from London. He entered politics at the age of 30 and has been active in politics since 2021. He was elected as corporator of MCT and later became Deputy Mayor. He will fight against TDP-BJP-JSP alliance candidate Arani Srinivasulu, who switched his loyalties to JSP from the YSRC after he was denied ticket for Chittoor

Chevireddy Mohith

son of sitting YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

The YSRC has fielded Mohith from Chandragiri Assembly constituency as Bhaskar Reddy is in the fray from Ongole Lok Sabha candidate. The 26-year-old Mohith, who holds a Master’s degree from Warwick University, London, began his political career at the age of 22, and elected as an MPTC member. Later, he was unanimously as the MPP of Tirupati Rural. He is also member of TTD Trust Board. He will take on Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad of TDP against whom his father Bhaskar Reddy won in the 2019 elections