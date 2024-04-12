Political heirs in fray

Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy
son of former MLC C Narayana Reddy
He is contesting from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency on TDP ticket. Having a stranglehold on Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency, Bhupesh is confident of his victory in the election. Narayana Reddy is the brother of former minister and BJP leader Adinarayana Reddy. Ironically, Narayana Reddy unsuccessfully contested from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency against YS Avinash Reddy of TDP in 2019
Adireddy Srinivas (Vasu)
son of former TDP MLC Adireddy Appa Rao
He is in the election fray from Rajahmundry Urban Assembly constituency on TDP ticket in place of his wife and sitting MLA Adireddy Bhavani. Vasu is contesting against sitting Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat of YSRC. In the 2019 Assembly elections, Bhavani won with a majority of more than 30,000 votes against Routhu Surya Prakasa Rao of YSRC. Vasu, the son-in-law of former Union minister Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu and brother-in-law of Srikakulam MP K Ram Mohan Naidu, has a strong political background
Perni Venkata Sai Krishna Murthy alias Kittu
son of sitting YSRC MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani)
The 27-year-old with a strong political family background is in the fray from Machilipatnam Assembly segment. His grandfather Perni Krishnamurthy served as minister in the cabinet of N Janardhana Reddy. He is the youngest candidate in the fray. Kittu completed engineering from SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram. He has been actively participating in the YSRC activities along with his father Nani for the past four years. Kittu’s opponent is Kollu Ravindra of TDP, who suffered defeat at the hands of his father Perni
Bhumana Abhinay Reddy
son of sitting YSRC MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
He is contesting from Tirupati Assembly constituency as his father Karunakar Reddy was appointed as Chairman of TTD. Abhinay holds a Master’s degree in Business Information Systems from London. He entered politics at the age of 30 and has been active in politics since 2021. He was elected as corporator of MCT and later became Deputy Mayor. He will fight against TDP-BJP-JSP alliance candidate Arani Srinivasulu, who switched his loyalties to JSP from the YSRC after he was denied ticket for Chittoor
Chevireddy Mohith
son of sitting YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy
The YSRC has fielded Mohith from Chandragiri Assembly constituency as Bhaskar Reddy is in the fray from Ongole Lok Sabha candidate. The 26-year-old Mohith, who holds a Master’s degree from Warwick University, London, began his political career at the age of 22, and elected as an MPTC member. Later, he was unanimously as the MPP of Tirupati Rural. He is also member of TTD Trust Board. He will take on Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad of TDP against whom his father Bhaskar Reddy won in the 2019 elections
Pilli Surya Prakash
son of YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose
The 43-year-old software engineer-turned-politician is contesting from Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency in East Godavari district. The YSRC has fielded Surya Prakash after shifting incumbent Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopalakrishna to Rajhamundry rural. He is leaving no stone unturned to win the election by garnering people’s support.
Thale Rajesh
son of former MLA Thale Bhadraiah
He has been fielded from Rajam Assembly constituency replacing sitting YSRC MLA Kambala Jogulu. An orthopaedic surgeon by profession, Rajesh will take on Kondru Murali Mohan of TDP who lost the election in 2019. Bhadraiah won twice as an MLA from Palakonda. Rajesh who is actively involved in social service, is confident of his victory in the elections.
Kondapalli Srinivas
nephew of former TDP MLA Kondapalli Appala Naidu
The third generation politician from Kondapalli Pydithalli Naidu, Srinivas is contesting from Gajapathinagaram Assembly constituency on TDP ticket. The 46-year-old Srinivas will take on sitting YSRC MLA Botcha Appalanarasayya
Varla Kumar Raja
son of TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah
He is in the fray from Pamarru Assembly constituency on TDP ticket. Raja, a software engineer, joined politics after he was appointed as the TDP constituency incharge as the request of his father. Ramaiah unsuccessfully contested from Pamarru in 2014 against Uppuleti Kalpana of YSRC. Now, Raja is contesting against Kaile Anil Kumar of YSRC
Compiled by Phanindra Papasani