TDP banks on YSRC’s failure to address local issues in Punganur

TIRUPATI : The Punganur Assembly constituency is witnessing a fiercely-contested battle with Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy keen on winning from the segment for the fourth straight time and the TDP striving hard to make a come back in YSRC’s bastion by fielding Challa Ramachandra Reddy, also known as Challa Babu.

The Avulapalli reservoir project in Somala mandal has emerged as one of the significant challenges for incumbent MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. Taken up by the YSRC government, the project aims to construct the Avulapalli, Nethiguntapalli, and Mudivedu reservoirs under a single package.

Farmers in the region have strongly opposed the Avulapalli reservoir project as they are unwilling to hand over their farmlands. Nearly 500 farmers in Avulapalli, Pedda Upparapalli, and Ammagaripalle panchayats are likely to face displacement, if the project is taken up.

There is widespread resentment among farmers and families who were displaced without adequate compensation. The lack of compensation and the adverse environmental impacts of these projects have left affected families and farmers feeling neglected and aggrieved.