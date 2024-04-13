2 women in fray to take forward family legacy in North Andhra politics

SRIKAKULAM: Aiming to continue their family legacy in North Andhra politics, two TDP women are going all out to achieve a big a win in the elections from their respective Assembly constituencies.

On one hand Gouthu Sireesha, granddaughter of freedom fighter Sardar Gouthu Latchanna and daughter of former minister Gouthu Sivaji, is set to contest from Palasa Assembly segment against sitting MLA and Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju.

On the other hand, Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, daughter of former Union minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, has been fielded against Deputy Assembly Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy from Vizianagaram Assembly segment.

The duo unsuccessfully contested against the same opponents in the 2019 elections. Sireesha, who hails from a backward community (Sri Sayana), entered politics in 2004 and has played a key role in her father’s political activities, besides serving the people under the Gouthu Latchanna Organisation for Weaker Sections (GLOW) by providing basic amenities to schools and scholarship to poor students. She lost her debut election from Palasa against Appalaraju by a margin of 16,247 votes.

Aditi Vijayalakshmi entered politics as the daughter of Ashok Gajapathi Raju and granddaughter of Maharaja Pusapati Vijayarama Gajapathi Raju (PVG Raju). She lost her debut election against Veerabhadra Swamy by a margin of 6,400 votes in 2019.

The TDP has again fielded Sireesha and Aditi Vijayalakshmi from Palasa and Vizianagaram Assembly segments with confidence that they will emerge victorious this time. Hence, the two women are leaving no stone unturned to achieve a big win in the elections and uphold the sway of their respective families in North Andhra politics.