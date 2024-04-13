90% of total 21 lakh pupils in AP take TOEFL tests

VIJAYAWADA : The Department of School Education in the State has successfully conducted the TOEFL Primary Readiness Test for students of classes 3 to 5 and TOEFL Junior Readiness Test for classes 6 to 9, said State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director B Pratap Reddy.

Out of the 21 lakh eligible children, 90 per cent have attended the TOEFL Primary Readiness Test and TOEFL Junior Readiness Test, which were conducted on Wednesday and Friday respectively. The listening test was conducted using interactive flat panels and smart TVs supplied by the State government. Question papers and OMR sheets were printed and distributed by district common examination boards.

Pratap Reddy informed that the Educational Testing Services (ETS) company provided soft copies of the TOEFL question papers, audio clips, and test administration manual, using which the department printed the question papers and conducted the tests.

Representatives from ETS and EUPHEUS, Lejo and Rajiv Rajdan, visited some schools and expressed their satisfaction with the conduct of the test. Answered OMR sheets will be scanned by ETS, and the results will be declared soon. Students who pass the test will receive certificates.