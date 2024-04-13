Amid dissidence, TDP Sankar certain of win in Srikakulam Assembly constituency

SRIKAKULAM : The Opposition TDP, which is fighting the elections in an alliance with the BJP and JSP in the State, has taken a risky bet in Srikakulam Assembly constituency by fielding political novice Gondu Sankar against three-time MLA and Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao.

While TDP senior leader and former minister Gunda Appala Suryanarayana won the segment in 1985, 1989, 1994, and 1999, his wife Lakshmi Devi represented the seat in 2014.

Representing the ruling YSRC is sitting MLA Dharmana Rao who has served as minister in the cabinets of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Konijeti Rosaiah and N Kiran Kumar Reddy from 2004 to 2013.

The constituency comprises Srikakulam Municipal Corporation, Srikakulam rural and Gara mandals. TDP’s Gunda Appala Suryanarayana and Dharmana Prasada Rao from YSRC have held a stronghold in the constituency since 1985. After Suryanarayana lost the seat in 2004 and 2009 to Dharmana, who was contesting on Congress ticket, the TDP nominated his wife Lakshmi Devi in 2014 and 2019 elections. She was able to defeat Dharmana, who had switched to the YSRC, in 2014. But in 2019, Lakshmi Devi lost the segment to the YSRC leader with a slight margin of 5,777 votes.

Srikakulam constituency has a diverse demography. With a population of 35,000, the Velama community dominates the landscape in Srikakulam. Other significant communities include fishermen, Srisayana, Vysya, SC, Kalinga, Kapu, and Yadava communities.

Contenders from both parties belong to the Velama community.

While the YSRC candidate is confident of bagging a fourth term, various pending projects such as the Kodi Rammurthy Stadium and Srikakulam-Amadalavalasa Road are likely to hurt his prospects.

Renovation of the Kodi Rammurthy Stadium remains a pipe dream for the sports fraternity in Srikakulam. The previous TDP government had sanctioned Rs 15 crore to take up works at the stadium in a 50:50 partnership with VUDA (Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority) in 2016. However, the works could not be taken up.

In 2019, Dharmana assured sportspersons and fitness enthusiasts of completing the stadium soon after coming to power. Yet, the stadium lies in neglect. Though the YSRC government sanctioned Rs 12 crore for the construction of Kodi Rammurthy Stadium, the works for the same have not yet started as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force and tenders could not be finalised.