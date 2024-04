Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy suffered an injury above his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The incident, which left him with a cut, took place while he was greeting people during his bus yatra.

MLA Vellampalli, who was standing next to Jagan, also sustained an injury to his left eye.

Doctors immediately provided first aid to the CM in the bus.

Jagan subsequently continued his bus yatra.