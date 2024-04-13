Bhashyam MPC, BiPC students excel in Inter exams

VIJAYAWADA : Bhashyam Educational Institutions Chairman Bhashyam Ramakrishna proudly announced the outstanding results achieved by Bhashyam students in the recent Intermediate examination.

In the Inter results released on Friday, Bhashyam IIT JEE Academy students M Hemapriya Hasini and G Sai Manojna achieved remarkable scores of 466 marks out of 470 in the Junior MPC section, showcasing exceptional performance. A total of 230 students scored above 460 marks in the same section.

In the senior MPC section, G Chandralekhya secured 990 marks out of 1,000, while B Abhijna, M Lahari, P Sai Manojna, and K Vinodini scored 988 marks. Ramakrishna highlighted that 97 students surpassed the 980 marks milestone in the senior Intermediate category.

In the Junior BiPC section, Bhashyam Medex students L Navya and Sheikh Wasima exhibited outstanding talent by scoring 436 marks out of 440, with a total of 68 students surpassing the 430 marks benchmark. Additionally, M Hamsini Lalitya and I Yoshitha scored 985 marks out of 1,000, while S Srisha scored 984 marks in the Senior BIPC section.