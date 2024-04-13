Bid to ‘disrupt’ Sharmila’s poll meet

KADAPA: Tension prevailed for sometime in Pulivendula Assembly constituency when cadre of the ruling YSRC allegedly attempted to disrupt APCC chief YS Sharmila’s election campaign at Lingala on Friday. The situation became charged as supporters of the YSRC and Congress raised slogans and counter slogans. Police found it tough to disperse the cadres of both parties from the place.

In a series of roadshows in Vemula, Lingala, Simhadripuram and Pulivendula mandals, which come under the purview of Pulivendula Assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his sister and APCC chief Sharmila intensified her criticism against Jagan and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy. She deplored the YSRC’s alleged attempts to hinder her election campaign in the constituency by removing Congress banners and flexes.

Accusing Jagan of protecting the perpetrators of murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, she deplored the ruling party’s alleged attempts to promote violent politics in Kadapa district.

Sharmila questioned Jagan’s ability to govern the State effectively given his ‘failure’ to address the issues within his own family. Sharmila urged the voters to reject ‘murder politics’ and support her quest for justice in the Vivekananda Reddy case by voting against Avinash Reddy in the elections.

Viveka’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy joined the campaign and appealed to the voters to support Sharmila, highlighting the long-standing support extended by the people of Pulivendula and Kadapa to her father Vivekananda Reddy and uncle YS Rajasekhara Reddy.