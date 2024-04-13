IMD predicts heatwave in 57 mandals of AP today

VISAKHAPATNAM : As many as 57 mandals in eight districts, including one each in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Visakhapatnam districts, three in Anakapalle, five in Kakinada, ten in Parvathipuram-Manyam, 15 in Srikakulam, and 16 in Vizianagaram, are likely to experience a heatwave on Saturday.

According to the IMD Amaravati Centre, due to the lower tropospheric South-Easterly winds prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Hot, humid, and discomforting weather is expected at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, South Coastal AP (SCAP), and Rayalaseema on Saturday and Sunday. Hot and humid weather is anticipated at isolated places over Rayalaseema on Monday.

On Friday, two mandals, including one in Srikakulam and one in Vizianagaram, recorded severe heatwaves, and 22 mandals across five districts recorded high temperatures.

Kadapa recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40°C on Friday, followed by Kurnool at 39.3°C, Nandyala at 39, Anantapur and Tirupati at 38.7, Nandigama at 38.4, Amaravati at 38.1, and Jangamaheshwarapuram at 38°C.