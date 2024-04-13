Leaders of tripartite alliance in AP chalk out plan to intensify poll campaign

VIJAYAWADA : Leaders of the TDP-BJP-JSP triumvirate met at the residence of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and mainly discussed coordination among the three parties as they move forward in their campaign for the general elections on May 13 in the State.

BJP leaders, including Daggubati Purandeswari, national general secretary Arun Singh and BJP State in-charge Sidharth Nath Singh, and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan took part in the meeting. Besides discussing the steps needed for the successful transfer of votes between the three parties, the leaders also chalked out a strategy for taking up intense campaigning involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP top leaders like Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh in various parts of the State.

Modi has already campaigned in the State once and it is likely that he might address two more rallies in the coming days, sources said.

During the two-hour long meeting, discussions took place on the constitution of a State-level committee with members from all the three partners to focus on fine tuning the strategies after studying the ongoing election campaign and analysing the day-to-day developments. It is learnt that the leaders also discussed mutual transfer of candidates in some of the Assembly constituencies like Anaparthy.

The NDA’s top leaders are focussing on the strategies to be adopted at the grassroot-level for achieving the best results in ensuring the transfer of votes between the parties. They also felt that activists of all the three parties are moving with close coordination which they felt is a welcome move.

The alliance partners unanimously agreed that the joint public meetings were yielding very good results and felt that more such meetings should be organised across the State.

Further, the leaders decided to lodge a joint complaint with the Election Commission, besides waging a relentless battle till action is initiated. They decided to fight for proper implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The NDA leaders decided to move ahead with a strategy to win at least 160 Assembly segments and all the Lok Sabha seats in the State. After the meeting, BJP leaders organised a review meeting on the constituencies. Speaking after the meeting, Purandeswari said the three parties discussed issues related to coordination. Admitting that there were some issues in the alliance in Anaparthy and a few other constituencies, she hoped that they would all be resolved soon.

PM to address two more rallies in State

