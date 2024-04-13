Newly married soon to get free VIP darshan at SDMSD

VIJAYAWADA : The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri will be providing free Antaralaya darshanam, Vedasirvachanam (divine blessings) and laddu prasadams for the newly wedded couples from the beginning of May.

The couple must visit the temple in the wedding attire to avail this facility which is being offered by the Durga temple authorities. During their visit, the newly wedded couple and their family members will be given VIP treatment at free of cost, said the temple authorities. It is a common ritual where newly married couples from across the State visit Durga temple along with their family members to seek blessings from the Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Speaking to TNIE, Durga temple executive officer KS Rama Rao said the scheme ‘Sowbhagyamasthu’ has been in the cards for more than a year and also discussed in a trust board meeting held in last March. During the trust board meetings held several times, members and officials proposed the idea of implementing the scheme but could not bring it into reality due to various reasons. After Rama Rao took charge as EO, he finalised the scheme and gave necessary instructions to officials to implement and make the service a standard ritual in the coming days.

“Like how the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) offers Kalyanotsava Seva for newly married couples, the Durga temple too will implement the same but at free of cost. The couple must approach the officials concerned when they visit the temple where they will be accompanied by temple staff who will ensure the family have the darshan of the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga,” said Rama Rao.

In addition, temple officials will distribute a small handbook explaining the importance of marriage and other stories penned by Vedic scholars to the couple. “Under the Sowbhagyamasthu scheme, we prepared a special book on the importance of marriage and other rituals to be followed for a happy relationship,” he added.

The Durga temple EO also asserted that they are contemplating to build a permanent Kalyana vedika (function hall) for devotees who are willing to get married on the temple premises. “It has been a long pending project for us as we could not find a suitable location. Presently, pilgrims are using the third floor of Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam for marriages. Soon, a sophisticated function hall will be readied with all amenities,” he explained.