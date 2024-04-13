Pawan Kalyan pacifies miffed leaders in Tirupati

TIRUPATI : In an impromptu visit to Tirupati on Friday evening, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan reportedly addressed concerns raised over the nomination of Arani Srinivasulu, the Chittoor MLA who switched over to the JSP from YSRC. It has been learnt that the actor-politician held a closed door meeting with cadres of TDP, BJP and JSP — the alliance partners — and sought their cooperation for Srinivasulu’s victory.

TDP leaders M Sugunamma, JB Srinivas and JSP member K Kiran Royal were unhappy with the candidature of Srinivasulu for the Tirupati Assembly segment. Srinivasulu faced challenges in garnering support from his own party after being labelled ‘non-local’ by the ruling YSRC. It is understood that Pawan has assured due recognition to party leaders once the alliance forms government in the State.