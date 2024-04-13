People eager to defeat Jagan: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the people will dethrone the ‘demonic’ YSRC government and are waiting for May 13 (polling day) to remove the burden on their heads, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu felt that voters of Pulivendula, the home constituency of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will also not vote for him.

Addressing public meetings at Kollur in Vemuru constituency and at Chirala in Bapatla district as part of Praja Galam on Friday, Naidu said while the people are voluntarily coming to his Praja Galam meetings, Jagan is spending Rs 20 crore for ‘Memanta Siddham’ meetings by arranging 1,500 buses, distributing biryani packets and liquor bottles.

Mentioning that Jagan hasn’t stepped out of Tadepalli Palace in the past five years, hasn’t met people, and hasn’t given any appointment to MLAs and Ministers, Naidu said such was not the case when he was the Chief Minister for 14 years in both the erstwhile undivided AP and AP post bifurcation.

“The doors of our houses have always been open to the poor, whereas roads have to be dug and trees have to be cut down for Jagan’s meetings. The pension of the people will be stopped if they don’t attend his meeting,” Naidu remarked.

Asserting that the TDP always encourages service-oriented people, he charged that the YSRC supports goons and rowdies. “We, TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, have decided to work as soldiers to save our State. Jagan always claims to come alone (facing elections without alliance), but he always comes with dead bodies to play murder politics,” Naidu said.

Mentioning that farmers have suffered a lot due to drought and cyclones and people suffered more loss due to the inefficient Chief Minister than the cyclones, Naidu said farmers should understand the corruption and atrocities of the current CM. Jagan did not even visit the people when cyclones hit them, he averred.

“Police are also victims of Jagan as they are not getting salaries on time. They don’t get DA and PF money. A constable shot himself dead in Vizag. Today, a dead body was found in a sand tractor. Killing people has become very easy in Jagan’s regime. There is no protection for the people in the YSRC regime,” Naidu said and wanted the people to decide whether they support the NDA for development or the YSRC for destruction.