YSRC complains to CEO against Naidu and Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Friday complained to the CEO against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, general secretary Nara Lokesh, and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan for the alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct.

YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan, along with YSRC legal cell president Manohar Reddy, submitted representations to Additional Chief Electoral Officer Koteswara Rao seeking action against the leaders for their derogatory remarks against Jagan at the public meetings and on social media.

Pawan Kalyan at the tripartite alliance meeting in Amalapuram observed that the life of CM Jagan was hanging between jail and bail. He further said Jagan could count his days as he would be sent to jail soon, Malladi informed the CEO. In the complaint, the MLA stated that Pawan Kalyan’s election campaign was replete with personal remarks against Jagan.

In another representation to the CEO, Malladi said Naidu remarked that Jagan stopped eating food long ago and he was eating sand as breakfast, liquor as lunch and mines as dinner.

In another representation, the YSRC MLA said Pawan Kalyan had made derogatory remarks against Jagan and also resorted to name-calling MP PV Midhun Reddy, Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and sought action for violating the MCC.

‘PK’s campaign replete with remarks on Jagan’

MLA Malladi stated that Pawan Kalyan’s election campaign was replete with personal remarks against Jagan. Pawan observed that the life of Jagan was hanging between jail and bail, he alleged