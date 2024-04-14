Anantapur: Real women’s empowerment

In the erstwhile undivided Anantapur district, which has Anantapur and Hindupur Lok Sabha constituencies and 14 Assembly segments, as many as seven women candidates are in the election fray from the YSRC and the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. Anantapur also happens to be fielding the highest number of women candidates in the 2024 elections, resulting in political empowerment

Paritala Sunitha

Former minister and senior TDP leader is contesting from Raptadu Assembly constituency. She became an MLA for the first time in 2005 byelection, following the assassination of her husband Paritala Ravi. Later, she successfully contested from Penukonda in 2009 and 2014 elections

Palle Sindhura Reddy

TDP candidate from Puttaparthi Assembly constituency is the daughter-in-law of former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy. A Postgraduate in Nanotechnology from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, she is the daughter of an former DGP of Kerala. She is married to Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy

Bandaru Sravani Sree

TDP candidate from Singanala Assembly constituency is a Postgraduate in Journalism. She joined the TDP in 2015. She contested for the first time from Singanamala Assembly constituency in 2019, but lost the election