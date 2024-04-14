Anantapur: Real women’s empowerment
In the erstwhile undivided Anantapur district, which has Anantapur and Hindupur Lok Sabha constituencies and 14 Assembly segments, as many as seven women candidates are in the election fray from the YSRC and the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. Anantapur also happens to be fielding the highest number of women candidates in the 2024 elections, resulting in political empowerment
Paritala Sunitha
Former minister and senior TDP leader is contesting from Raptadu Assembly constituency. She became an MLA for the first time in 2005 byelection, following the assassination of her husband Paritala Ravi. Later, she successfully contested from Penukonda in 2009 and 2014 elections
Palle Sindhura Reddy
TDP candidate from Puttaparthi Assembly constituency is the daughter-in-law of former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy. A Postgraduate in Nanotechnology from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, she is the daughter of an former DGP of Kerala. She is married to Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy
Bandaru Sravani Sree
TDP candidate from Singanala Assembly constituency is a Postgraduate in Journalism. She joined the TDP in 2015. She contested for the first time from Singanamala Assembly constituency in 2019, but lost the election
S Savitha
She is the TDP candidate from Penukonda. She belongs to the Kuruba community, which is one of the dominant castes in Anantapur district. She is the organising secretary of TDP, and is engaged in social work through her SRR Charitable Trust. She hails from a political family and her father S Ramachandra Reddy was a minister in NT Rama Rao’s cabinet
Joladarasi Shantamma
YSRC candidate for Hindupur Lok Sabha seat, is a former MP from Bellary in Karnataka. She had contested that seat on BJP ticket. A couple of months ago, she joined YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who later named her the MP candidate of Hindupur
KV Ushashri Charan
The Minister for Women and Child Welfare, is an incumbent from Kalyandurgam Assembly constituency. A Postgraduate in Environmental Science, she is currently pursuing her PhD at Sri Krishnadevaraya University. On the directions of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she is contesting the elections from Penukonda Assembly constituency
Deepika Venu Reddy
YSRC candidate from Hindupur Assembly constituency is a Postgraduate in Computer Science. She worked as a faculty member at Bangalore University. She is contesting the election for the first time. Her husband Venu Reddy has been active in the Congress since 2003. He joined YSRC at the inception of the party