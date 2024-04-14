Andhra police develops AI tool to answer poll-related queries

KADAPA: The Kadapa district police of Andhra Pradesh developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool called Election Mitra, which enables various stakeholders to quickly and easily obtain information on poll related matters, said an official on Sunday.

Kadapa district superintendent of police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal noted that the AI tool will tap into a vast database running into more than 25,750 pages of source literature on election manuals, handbooks, compendiums, circulars, press notes, Mode Code of Conduct (MCC) and others to generate authentic information.

"All the various rules, regulations, guidelines that govern the election process are scattered in various different sources.

It is not possible to remember all this text. It is not even easy to refer to.

Election Mitra makes it extremely easy and authentic to refer to and obtain any required information," Kaushal told PTI.

Explaining how the tool works, the SP observed that the desktop and mobile friendly Election Mitra (electionmitra.in) can be operated by asking simple questions in human language, while the system generates responses from the vast data available with it.

Some sample queries to which the tool can generate answers include 'What are the measures to be taken for critical polling stations', 'Can press or electronic media reporters be allowed inside the polling station for media coverage during polling day', 'Under what circumstances can an investigation officer search a place without a warrant', and others.

Not just restricted to election matters, Election Mitra is also equipped to help police officers with readily available information on all major criminal laws such as the IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act and others.

It also offers immediate information on local and special laws such as the SC/ST Atrocity Act, Representation of People Act, Excise Act and others, including guidebooks and manuals for scientific investigation, police administration and others.

According to Kaushal, the AI tool makes it easy to refer to the vast body of data anytime and anywhere.

"Election Mitra is advanced enough to understand the context and the intent of the user and can also create responses by putting together multiple sources of information to generate a comprehensive response," he said.

The tool is handy for various officials engaged in election management like returning officers, police officers, election observers, senior district officials, nodal officers, legal advisers and others, including common people.

Further, Kaushal highlighted that the tool, available in English for now, is anchored to servers based in India without scope for data to leave Indian territory, unlike other popular AI tools.

Developed by Kadapa district police and a Hyderabad-based startup in response to a call given by the Election Commission during its review meeting in the southern state on January 9, Kaushal said the tool will be refined further based on feedback.