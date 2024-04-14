AP: Assistant loco pilot takes risk, crawls under train to reset alarm chain

VIJAYAWADA: An assistant loco pilot of Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express risked his life by crawling underneath the train coach on a railway bridge to reset the alarm chain, which was pulled by a passenger in the general coach. Loco pilot G Rajath Kumar’s efforts have prevented the trains from delaying and earned respect from his superiors.

According to the railway officials, the train, after a scheduled stop at Gollaprolu at 10:05 hours, resumed its journey on the Gollaprolu-Pithapuram section. Just five minutes later, an unauthorised individual pulled the alarm chain in the 5th general coach from the train engine, bringing the train to an abrupt halt.

After recognising the pressure drop and receiving details of the situation from a guard through a walkie-talkie, the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot decided to reset the alarm chain pulling device present underneath the coach.

As they got down, they recognised that the fifth general coach was stopped on a long bridge and there was no other way to approach the device to reset the alarm except going underneath the bogie stationed on the bridge.