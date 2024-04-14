AP: Notification released for admission into two-year Intermediate course

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Saturday issued notification for admission schedule for two-year Intermediate course in general and vocational streams in various colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

According to the notification, the enrollment process of the courses will be scheduled for all categories and quotas in two phases—commencement of applications from May 15 and June 10.

The government further instructed all the principals of government, private-aided, private-unaided, cooperative, AP residential, social welfare residential, tribal welfare, model junior colleges and composite degree colleges offering two year intermediate course in general and vocational streams to take special care in enrollment of students for the academic year 2024-25 by making admissions in two phases and also directed to follow the category wise rules of reservation in admissions as per the rules.