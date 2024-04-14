APCC president lashes out at CM Jagan, gives a new meaning to YSRC Party

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a scathing attack on the YSRC and her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, APCC chief YS Sharmila has said there is no YSR in the YSRC party and the YSR in that party stands for Y - YV Subba Reddy, S - Sai Reddy (Vijayasai Reddy and R for Ramakrishna Reddy (Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy).

Addressing the public at Proddatur on Saturday evening, she condemned the remarks of Proddatur MLA on her, casting aspersions on her parentage. She said when Jagan was in jail, she took over the reins of the YSRC party and for one year, she was on the road covering 3,200 km for him. “Who was that Sharmila? Was it not me?” she questioned.

The APCC chief explained that she has not discarded her YSRTP but only merged it with the Congress and it will remain alive as long as the Congress party is there. “They question my presence here. This is my maternal home and Telangana is where my in-laws are there. Any housewife in India tells you that she strives for the prosperity of both,” she said.

Her padayatra and sacrifice in Telangana was for dethroning a dictator. She maintained that she is contesting not for CM seat or some other post, but to ensure that the accused in her uncle’s murder does not enter the Lok Sabha.