APCC president lashes out at CM Jagan, gives a new meaning to YSRC Party

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a scathing attack on the YSRC and her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, APCC chief YS Sharmila has said there is no YSR in the YSRC party and the YSR in that party stands for Y - YV Subba Reddy, S - Sai Reddy (Vijayasai Reddy and R for Ramakrishna Reddy (Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy).
Addressing the public at Proddatur on Saturday evening, she condemned the remarks of Proddatur MLA on her, casting aspersions on her parentage. She said when Jagan was in jail, she took over the reins of the YSRC party and for one year, she was on the road covering 3,200 km for him. “Who was that Sharmila? Was it not me?” she questioned.
The APCC chief explained that she has not discarded her YSRTP but only merged it with the Congress and it will remain alive as long as the Congress party is there. “They question my presence here. This is my maternal home and Telangana is where my in-laws are there. Any housewife in India tells you that she strives for the prosperity of both,” she said.
Her padayatra and sacrifice in Telangana was for dethroning a dictator. She maintained that she is contesting not for CM seat or some other post, but to ensure that the accused in her uncle’s murder does not enter the Lok Sabha.
Reiterating her charges against the YSRC government, Sharmila asked Jagan as to what happened to the total prohibition in a phased manner promise. “Not a single assurance was implemented. Due to lack of jobs, migrations increased in the State. His government compromised on the interests of the people and pledged the State to the BJP government in Delhi. Has BJP given Special Category Status? Has it completed Polavaram? If not why it is still supporting the saffron party,” she asked.
Earlier in Jammalamadugu, she said she was born in Campbell Hospital and this is also the place, where YSR was born and served people as a doctor. She asked why Avinash Reddy never raised the issue of Kadapa Steel Plant. If that project was grounded, scores of unemployed would have got jobs, she averred. Her cousin’s sister N Sunitha Reddy also spoke.
Both the sisters condemned the comments of their paternal aunt, who on Saturday denounced them and asked to shut their mouths for criticising Jagan.