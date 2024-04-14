APNRTS to assist AP people in Israel & Iran

GUNTUR: Following a sharp rise in tensions between Israel and Iran in West Asia, the external affairs ministry has issued an advisory on Friday urging the citizens not to travel to these countries.

In this regard, Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) is working in coordination with the Indian Embassy, has announced helpline numbers and provided details on its website and social media accounts to help the AP people in both countries. People of Andhra Pradesh currently residing in Iran or Israel are urged to contact Indian Embassies in those countries and register themselves.

Speaking to TNIE, APNRTS CEO Hema Latha said that the number of AP people residing in both countries is yet unknown. “However, we are sharing the advisory issued by the government in all our social media accounts. We are also sending messages in Whatsapp groups with people living in Israel and Iran urging them to register themselves. Registration with the Embassy will facilitate any measures that need to be taken in a situation of emergency or if such a need arises,” she added.

Hema Latha further advised the people to observe utmost precautions about their safety, to restrict their movements to the minimum, and to not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. People can contact for any assistance or information through the helplines, which will work round-the-clock, she added.

It is to be noted that the tensions escalated following Iran’s accusation against Israel of launching an airstrike on its consulate in Syria, resulting in the deaths of top Iranian military commanders and the reports suggesting that Israel is preparing for potential military actions by Iran in the days ahead.

Helpline

+91 8632340678

+91 8500027678