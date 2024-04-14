Congress has a good chance of winning people’s mandate: MM Pallam Raju

The revival of the Congress in Andhra Pradesh began a year ago, and the 2024 elections will set the pace to regain the lost ground in the State, which had been a Congress bastion for several decades, says Mallipudi Mangapati Pallam Raju, the former Union Minister. MM Pallam Raju, who is contesting the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat once again, in an interview with S Guru Srikanth, asserted that the winds of change in the State are apparent and the Congress has a good chance of winning the people’s mandate.
You are contesting the Lok Sabha election after a long gap. What are your winning chances?
Yes, it is after a gap of 10 years. When I interacted with the people of Kakinada and got the feedback from other places, it is evident that there is a change in public mood. At the national level, the people think the Congress is the right party to be in power.
You became an MP for the first time in 1989, and represented Kakinada thrice in the Lok Sabha. Have things changed now since you contested for the first time?
The population of Kakinada has increased and the voter strength is around 15 lakh now. Kakinada has always been a high-density populated district. Over the years there has been an increase in disposable incomes, urban dwellings have increased, layouts have increased, and there has been a visible increase in commercial establishments. It is a different constituency from what it was when I contested first.
The JSP is contesting for the first time, while the ruling YSRC has fielded a veteran from Kakinada. How do you see your opponents?
In the public space, in terms of name recall and recognition, I think I enjoy the highest regard. Although the political battle in the State is primarily between the TDP and the YSRC, when it comes to Lok Sabha candidates, I think I am the most visible face, and have more recognition, respect, and regard. I am fortunate in that regard, and it gives me more confidence. The TDP and YSRC are both regional parties, and I feel both of them have compromised on the interests of the State by not being able to effectively pursue the Special Category Status and other promises made to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. That stands against them. Both the parties have pushed the State into a debt trap, which is an unfortunate situation. In case of infrastructure, it is in a bad shape.
What is the Congress poll plank for Kakinada and the State as a whole?
I am the president of the Congress Manifesto Committee. I have articulated the crux of the State after speaking with APCC chief YS Sharmila. We both concurred that the focus should be on both welfare and development of infrastructure for rapid growth of the State. Agriculture infrastructure like irrigation systems, canals and connectivity along with communication infrastructure should be prioritised. She has been saying that welfare and development should go hand in hand and one cannot be compromised at the expense of other. So in our manifesto and our approach, we are giving equal importance to the development of infrastructure and welfare. It is not just agriculture infra, we will also focus on other infrastructure like roads, ports, etc. Special Category Status to the State and completion of Polavaram Project are the core issues related to the State and they are part of the Congress national manifesto.
How many Lok Sabha seats you are confident of winning in the State?
As I said there is a change in public perception of the Congress in the State. With both the TDP and YSRC governments compromising on the interests of the State, the people have started comparing their rule with the Congress government before. This feeling has increased after Sharmila joined Congress. If our candidates leverage this feeling in the public and take our manifesto to the people effectively, the outcome will be much better.
Will the 2024 elections spell the revival of the Congress in Andhra Pradesh?
Definitely. For the last few months, there has been a visible change in the public perception of the party. I think the days of Congress being treated as pariah will no longer be there. The 2024 elections will set the pace of revival of the Congress in the State.