Congress has a good chance of winning people’s mandate: MM Pallam Raju

The revival of the Congress in Andhra Pradesh began a year ago, and the 2024 elections will set the pace to regain the lost ground in the State, which had been a Congress bastion for several decades, says Mallipudi Mangapati Pallam Raju, the former Union Minister. MM Pallam Raju, who is contesting the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat once again, in an interview with S Guru Srikanth, asserted that the winds of change in the State are apparent and the Congress has a good chance of winning the people’s mandate.

You are contesting the Lok Sabha election after a long gap. What are your winning chances?

Yes, it is after a gap of 10 years. When I interacted with the people of Kakinada and got the feedback from other places, it is evident that there is a change in public mood. At the national level, the people think the Congress is the right party to be in power.

You became an MP for the first time in 1989, and represented Kakinada thrice in the Lok Sabha. Have things changed now since you contested for the first time?

The population of Kakinada has increased and the voter strength is around 15 lakh now. Kakinada has always been a high-density populated district. Over the years there has been an increase in disposable incomes, urban dwellings have increased, layouts have increased, and there has been a visible increase in commercial establishments. It is a different constituency from what it was when I contested first.