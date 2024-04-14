Jagan flays Naidu for making false promises to weavers

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that he has always stood by the weavers and that he had even nominated weavers to two Assembly seats to ensure their socio-political empowerment.

Interacting with members of the weavers community in Mangalagiri on Saturday, the 14th day of his ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra, Jagan pointed out that he convinced the incumbent Alla Ramakrishna Reddy to step aside and gave the ticket for Mangalagiri to Murugudu Lavanya who hails from the weavers community.

However, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, though well aware that Mangalagiri has more BCs, did not give the tickets to a BC. Instead, he gave it to his son Nara Lokesh, he said.

“Lavanyamma probably doesn’t have as much money as Naidu’s son. When the election arrives, they may offer you Rs 4,000, Rs 5,000, or even Rs 6,000 per vote. If they offer you money, take it, but please vote only for those who will provide Amma Vodi and Cheyutha. Vote only for those who will improve children’s education and work for our community. Vote for someone who will help poor people get out of debt and give them pensions at their homes. Vote for those who will make everyone happy without treating anyone unfairly,” he said.

Emphasising that his government has prioritised the political empowerment of the weaver community, he said in municipalities like Proddatur, Rayadurgam, Venkatagiri, Yemiganuru, Jaggaiahpet, Chirala, Dharmavaram, and Pedana, where weavers population is more, the municipal chairpersons belong to weaver community. “That is our commitment,” he stressed.

Mocking TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for making tall promises, but forgetting them afterwards, Jagan said in 2014, Naidu promised waiver of property tax to weavers’ cooperative societies’ buildings, which never materialised.