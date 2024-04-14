Kurnool: Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to four

KURNOOL: A 38-year-old woman who succumbed to severe seizures was declared brain dead and her family members generously donated her organs giving a fresh lease of life to four persons in Kurnool city. The incident took place in KIMS Hospital on Saturday.

According to sources, Donthu Krishnaveni, a resident of Proddatur in Kadapa district, was rushed to the local hospital on Thursday following seizures. Subsequently, the epilepsy patient was transferred to KIMS Hospital in Kurnool for advanced treatment. Despite two days of intensive medical efforts, the doctors declared the patient brain dead on Saturday morning.

Following her brain death, organ donation coordinators sensitised Krishnaveni’s family and relatives about the possibility of organ donation. With the consent of her husband and other family members, the patient’s liver, kidneys, and heart were donated. Krishnaveni’s family expressed that they were honoured to offer life to four others.

Meanwhile the liver and heart were transported to Tirupati via the Green Channel, established under the guidance of Jeevandaan State Coordinator Rambabu in collaboration with the Kurnool Traffic Police. Additionally, one of the kidneys was shifted to the Kurnool GGH.