Sudden showers bring much-needed respite in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Sudden downpour lashed Vijayawada city on Saturday afternoon came as a relief to the public who were reeling under sweltering weather for the past many days. Both rural and urban parts of Vijayawada experienced sudden showers in the afternoon for a brief period.

However, pedestrians and motorists faced inconveniences due to waterlogged roads, traffic snarls along with the traffic diversions in the wake of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Bus Yatra entering NTR district.

Water stagnated at many places in the city such as Pandit Nehru Bus Station, low bridge near KR Market, railway station and other places causing inconvenience to the public. Following the rain, the municipal workers were seen scooping out the water and undertook the other measures.

On the other hand, Vijayawada traffic police imposed traffic restrictions in the city as the Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Memantha Siddham bus tour entered into NTR district.

All the vehicles moving towards Varadhi from MG road were diverted and several parts of Eluru road, MG Road and BRTS road, Ajit Singh Nagar, Payakapuram and Ramavarappadu witnessed traffic jams and congestions following the CM’s bus tour. Traffic DCP Chakravarthi released a traffic advisory on Saturday and instructed police to enforce traffic duties as well as election related inspections in the city.

Thunderstorms predicted

Isolated parts of North Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, while hot, humid, and discomfort weather is likely at south coastal Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the State for the next two days, IMD said in its weather forecast. According to APSDMA, nine mandals in the State recorded severe heatwave conditions while 34 mandals experienced heatwave conditions on Saturday