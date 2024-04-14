Transforming AP into trillion-dollar economy is goal: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the goal of the TDP is to transform the State into a trillion-dollar economy, party general secretary Nara Lokesh made it clear that the coming TDP allied NDA government will certainly strive hard to achieve this target.

During the TDP regime renowned industries like Kia, TCL and HCL set up their units in the State providing employment to lakhs of youth, Lokesh said and pointed out that not even a single industry has been launched in the State YSRC formed government.

Interacting with residents of Samruddhi Apartments and nearby areas in Tadepalle of Mangalagiri Assembly segment as part of his election campaign on Saturday, Lokesh felt that the people of the State who had bitter experiences in the past five years in the YSRC rule are now ready to vote for the TDP allied NDA.