Udayagiri: Unemployment, migration key challenges for contenders

Consequently, around 20 to 25 per cent people from rural areas of Udayagiri, Seetharamapuram, Varikuntapadu, Vinjamuru and other upland mandals migrate to various cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru to eke out a living.

Majority of farmers in the region cultivate horticulture crops and have been facing severe shortage of water for cultivation.

U Raju, a resident of Vinjamuru mandal, said, “The reasons for such high migration rate is the lack of adequate MNREGA mandays, no local employment opportunities and severe drought conditions in most mandals.”

The region is home to the GI-tagged Udayagiri wooden cutlery. However, artisans struggle to make ends meet due to poor marketing strategies and inadequate post-production sales promotion. The craft fails to attract consumers, leading to financial constraints for the artisans. The cutlery is crafted with wood sourced locally from the forests surrounding Udayagiri. These utensils often feature Persian-inspired designs and shapes, serving both decorative and practical needs.

Sajid, a resident of Udayagiri, revealed that approximately 400 artisans are engaged in crafting the renowned Udayagiri wooden cutlery. A common facility centre, established nearly two decades ago with support of an NGO and the government, serves as a hub for these artisans. However, Sajid raised concerns over the inadequate space and leakages in the centre during the rainy season, which hampers the artisans’ productivity.

The centre is equipped with machinery worth `10 lakh, yet it has addressed only half of the issues faced by the artisans, Sajid noted.

Insufficient infrastructure and lack of proper maintenance pose significant challenges to the artisans, hindering their ability to work efficiently and meet market demands.

Another sticking point in the region is the Somasila High Level Canal, which is aimed to provide irrigation and drinking water to upland areas of Udayagiri segment. However, the works have not gained momentum and the project remains incomplete.