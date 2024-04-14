YSRC, TDP go all out to win people’s confidence

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With only five days left for the filing of nominations for the Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling YSRC, the tripartite alliance and the Congress have intensified their campaign in East Godavari district.

Six of the seven Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency, except Anaparthi, are witnessing a triangular contest. The YSRC seems to have mainly banked on the welfare schemes implemented by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last five years to win the people’s trust.

The TDP has launched a frontal attack on the YSRC government, exposing its failures on the administrative and development fronts and the rampant corruption in the State.

Speaking to TNIE, sitting MP and Rajamahendravaram Urban MLA candidate M Bharatram highlighted the development achieved by the Lok Sabha constituency in the last five years. “I have brought Rs 355 crore for the development of Rajamahendravaram airport and Rs 270 crore for railway station. A sum of Rs 475 crore has been allocated for setting up of the new government medical college, Rs 100 crore released for ESI Hospital and Rs 130 crore for Morampudi flyover,” he said.

Bharatram said he took the initiative for the development of Kambala tank, Glow Garden, Happy Street, Eat Street, Pushkar Plaza and other projects in the city. “Plans are afoot to develop Godavari bund road on the lines of Tank Bund in Hyderabad to make it a major tourist attraction in Rajamahendravaram,” he said.