AP students excel in 'World Power Championship'

VIJAYAWADA: Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao announced that Andhra Pradesh secured two prizes in the national level ‘World Power Championship’ competition. Aimed at enhancing English language skills among students, the competition was conducted by Vibha and Leap Forward organisations.

Students of the Primary School of Kanimerla village, NTR district, who clinched two prizes, have been commended by officials of the School Education Department. The State-level competition took place in Vijayawada on March 14.

Four of the winners advanced to the final competition held in Mumbai on Friday. Master B Revanth Kumar, a Class III student from Kanimerla Mandal Parishad Primary School, Mylavaram Mandal, NTR district, secured the second place, while Master Anil Kumar Banawat, a Class V student from the same school, secured the third place.

Since 2021, Vibha and Leap Forward organisations have collaborated with the Department of Education, Samagra Shiksha and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), through the English Literacy Program (ELP) to facilitate easy pronunciation and reading of English words for students in Classes II to V.

The ‘Word Power Championship’ stands as India’s largest English language competition.

The participants were congratulated by School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, SCERT Director Dr B Pratap Reddy and encouraged to aspire for great heights in life.

Noteworthy contributions from SCERT Prof Kesiraju Srinivas, Dr Aparna, Dr Sharada, SAMO Department, Vibha South India Programme Manager T Veeranarayana, Leap Forward organisation’s founder Praneel Naik, LFE team members - Chaitanya, Chandana, Prashanth, guide teacher Vijaya Lakshmi, and others were acknowledged by senior officials of the Education Department.

In the academic year 2023-24, 11 mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district and 17 mandals in NTR district participated in the programme.

District-level competitions were organised on March 7, with 24 students advancing to the State-level.