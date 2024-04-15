Attack planned to kill CM Jagan, claims Vijayawada West MLA

VIJAYAWADA: Sitting Vijayawada West constituency MLA and YSRC candidate for Central constituency, Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, who sustained an eye injury during the attack on Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday, said the attack on the YSRC president was intentional and targeted to kill him.

Speaking to TNIE, Rao expressed his suspicion that the accused might have used a slingshot or air gun to cause harm to Jagan. “The stone hit Jagan’s forehead first and me next. For a few seconds, I could not understand what had happened. I saw the CM was bleeding and his personal staff were trying to clean the wound. They later administered first aid to both of us,” Velampalli Srinivasa recalled.

Rao demanded the investigation agencies to carry a detailed probe into the incident and punish those responsible behind the incident.

Later in the day, Rao convened a press conference and lambasted TDP MLA candidate Bonda Uma Maheshwara Rao and other TDP leaders for posting adverse posts on social media pertaining to the attack. “Bonda Uma and his supporters have been criticising the CM and me. I strongly suspect the role of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and Bonda Uma behind the incident,” said Velampalli. He further requested the Election Commission to take appropriate action against those who are resorting to violence.