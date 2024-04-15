Aware of defeat, CM Jagan planned attack: Varla Ramaiah

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah labelled the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada as a stage-managed drama. He also lodged a complaint with the Chief Election officer, seeking probe into the incident.

Addressing mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Sunday, he claimed that the ruling party orchestrated the attack on Jagan so he can retain power. He asserted that Jagan resorted to the drama to manipulate the people of the State as he was aware of his impending defeat.

Expressing doubt about the possibility of fatally injuring a Chief Minister with a small stone, Varla mentioned a post by YSRC activist Sridhar Reddy on X four days prior, hinting at sensational incidents that would alter the election atmosphere.

Noting Sridhar Reddy’s criminal record, including a 90-day jail term for contempt of court, the TDP leader questioned the inaction of Intelligence DG PSR Anjaneyulu when such tweets were posted, possibly foreshadowing the attack. He further raised suspicion about MLA Vellampalli Srinivas being injured by the same stone as a secondary target.

He claimed that besides Jagan, key YSRC leaders like Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, along with certain police officials, were aware of the planned attack. He questioned why security measures were not implemented promptly.