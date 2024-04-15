Buggana Rajendranath Reddy did nothing for growth of Dhone constituency: Kotla

Former Union minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy is the senior most politician in the election fray in the erstwhile undivided Kurnool district.
The TDP has fielded former Chief Minister Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy’s son from Dhone Assembly constituency against Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.
In an interview with K Madhu Sudhakar, Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy asserted that the people of Dhone are well aware of the fact that the segment will achieve rapid economic development if it is represented by the Kotla family as it contributed a lot to the growth of Kurnool district.
What are the major problems of Dhone Assembly constituency?
Dhone Assembly constituency consisting of Bethamcherla, Pyapili and Dhone mandals, has been facing severe irrigation and drinking water shortage. The roads in rural areas are in a bad shape. Many eligible people are being deprived of the benefits of welfare schemes due to political reasons.
What is your development agenda?
I will focus on resolving the irrigation water problem by getting the pending works of Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) and Gorukallu projects completed on a war-footing. Using my experience as a former Railway minister, I will develop Dhone railway junction, besides getting IT companies and industries on Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor to generate large scale employment for local youth. Rural roads will also be developed, besides ensuring that all the eligible people get the benefits of welfare schemes.
What are your winning chances?
My victory in the Assembly election is certain. No one will trust the YSRC because of the failure of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on all fronts. There has been no development in the State in the last five years. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision and his commitment to the development of the State will ensure the victory of tripartite alliance in the elections.
What is your contribution to the development of Dhone as a former Union minister?
I approved the Kurnool - Nandyal railway project via Dhone. Now, passenger trains are running on the route. As many as 15 railway underbridges (RUBs) were constructed on this route to avoid traffic disruption and ease congestion. Dhone-Kacheguda, Dhone-Guntur and Dhone-Guntakal railway projects were given priority in the Pink Book during my tenure as the Union minister. These works are now progressing at a brisk pace, and will be completed in another two years.
What is your response to Buggana’s claim that he has done a lot for the development of Dhone in the last 10 years?
It is the responsibility of an elected representative to develop his constituency. One should not boast about it. Their development is only on social media platforms and not visible in reality. When my wife Kotla Sujathamma was an MLA, she strove for the development of Dhone by getting funds for various infrastructure projects. Buggana could not achieve even 10% of what I did in 18 months as a Central minister for the development of Kurnool, despite being the MLA of Dhone for two terms.