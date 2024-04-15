Buggana Rajendranath Reddy did nothing for growth of Dhone constituency: Kotla

Former Union minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy is the senior most politician in the election fray in the erstwhile undivided Kurnool district.

The TDP has fielded former Chief Minister Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy’s son from Dhone Assembly constituency against Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

In an interview with K Madhu Sudhakar, Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy asserted that the people of Dhone are well aware of the fact that the segment will achieve rapid economic development if it is represented by the Kotla family as it contributed a lot to the growth of Kurnool district.

What are the major problems of Dhone Assembly constituency?

Dhone Assembly constituency consisting of Bethamcherla, Pyapili and Dhone mandals, has been facing severe irrigation and drinking water shortage. The roads in rural areas are in a bad shape. Many eligible people are being deprived of the benefits of welfare schemes due to political reasons.

What is your development agenda?

I will focus on resolving the irrigation water problem by getting the pending works of Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) and Gorukallu projects completed on a war-footing. Using my experience as a former Railway minister, I will develop Dhone railway junction, besides getting IT companies and industries on Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor to generate large scale employment for local youth. Rural roads will also be developed, besides ensuring that all the eligible people get the benefits of welfare schemes.

What are your winning chances?

My victory in the Assembly election is certain. No one will trust the YSRC because of the failure of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on all fronts. There has been no development in the State in the last five years. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision and his commitment to the development of the State will ensure the victory of tripartite alliance in the elections.