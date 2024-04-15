Dr BR Ambedkar’s ideology continues to inspire people: TTD

TIRUPATI: The architect of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar’s ideologies continue to inspire the present and illuminate the future generations, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) education officer Dr Bhaskar Reddy.

The 133rd birth anniversary of Baba Saheb was observed by TTD in Mahati Auditorium on Sunday.

During his address, the DEO said, “Ambedkar was more than an individual and epitomised the spirit of justice. He tirelessly worked towards safeguarding the interests of the people.” Dy EOs Govindarajan, Lakshman Naik, Devendra Babu, Snehalata and other employees were also present.

TTD engineering officials give technical advice to Ayodhya

A team of engineering officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) led by its executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy visited Ayodhya upon the temple Trust invitation and provided technical advice to them on crowd management.

It may be mentioned here that upon the request of Shri Rama Janmabhumi Theertha Kshetra Trust, a team of TTD officials have earlier visited Ayodhya on February 16 and 17 this year to assess the requirements of the Trust for providing hassle-free darshan to the devotees akin to Tirumala. A report comprising Technical Advice on Crowd Management, queue lines, water points, enter and exit ways etc. was submitted to the Trust at a meeting held on Saturday evening between the TTD EO and organizers of the Trust.