IMD issues heatwave alert in parts of Rayalaseema & Coastal AP

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued heatwave alert in isolated pockets in the Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions on Monday and Tuesday.

According to IMD, hot, humid, and discomfort weather is likely in most parts of the State for the next two days.

On Sunday, the State largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures being above 40 degrees Celsius at most places.

The highest daytime temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Gospadu in the Nandyal district, followed by 43.3 degrees Celsius at Navagam in Paravathipuram Manyam district, Tummakapalle in Viziangaram district, 42.9 degrees Celsius in Amudalavalasa of Srikakulam district, 42.4 degrees Celsius in Simhadripuram of YSR district.

According to APSDMA, 35 mandals in the State experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 67 mandals experienced heatwave conditions on Sunday. Out of 35 mandals, where severe heatwave conditions were reported, 11 were in Srikakulam, 10 in Vizinagaram, and five in Paravatipuram Manyam district.

It is forecasted that severe heatwave conditions are likely in 31 mandals and heatwave conditions in 139 mandals on Monday. The public should avoid outdoor activities during the daytime between 11 am and 3 pm. The IMD emphasised the significant risks of elevated temperatures during heatwaves, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and children.