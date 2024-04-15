Infra projects remain a pipe dream for Tanuku constituency residents

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tanuku Assembly in West Godavari district is set to witness a repeat of the 2019 electoral fight as the YSRC has renominated sitting MLA and Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao and the TDP has fielded former legislator Arimilli Radha Krishna.

In 2019, Rao had defeated Radha Krishna by a slight margin of over 2,000 votes. In 2014, TDP’s Radha Krishna had won against YSRC’s Cheerla Radha Krishna by 30,948 votes. In 2009, Nageswara Rao, who had contested from the constituency on Congress ticket, won against TDP’s YT Raja by a margin of less than 1,400 votes.

Tanuku has been the stronghold of TDP since the party’s inception in 1982. Of the nine times that elections have been conducted in the segment since 1982, the TDP has won six times.

Known for its lush paddy fields, Tanuku is socially and economically dominated by the Kamma community. Kapus and BCs constitute 70%of the voters.

The promise to establish an Autonagar has been on paper for the past two decades. As the town is surrounded by Palakol, Tadepalligudem, Ravulapalem, automotive mechanic shops and auto part shops have mushroomed across the town.

Successive governments have not been able to address the issue, said U Madhura Mohan Rao, a retired lecturer in the city.

Both contenders had promised to set up an Autonagar in 2009, but no action has been taken so far. Land has also not been acquired for the project yet.

Another issue that remains unaddressed for several years is the Satyawada drain. The water from the drain overflows into Velpur and Mandapaka villages near Tanuku town during monsoons, giving sleepless nights to the residents. Tenders were invited for modernise the drain under the past regime. But funds have not been released so far.