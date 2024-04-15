Jagan attack: NTR police book attempt to murder case, detain 16 on suspicion

VIJAYAWADA: A day after a stone was hurled at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada during his ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra on Saturday, the NTR district police registered a case under IPC Section 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) based on a complaint from Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, West MLA and YSRC candidate for Central constituency.

As many as 16 persons have been taken into custody on suspicion that they might be involved in the attack on the YSRC president.

Speaking to TNIE, DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy on Sunday said NTR district commissioner of police (CP) Kanthi Rana Tata has formed six special teams, comprising more than 20 officers from various wings, to investigate the issue in all aspects. He added that aerial survey of the location was conducted. Additionally, dog squad and drone cameras have been deployed to collect clues from the scene of the incident.