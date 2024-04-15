Jagan is full of ego and arrogance: JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan described him as a person full of ego and arrogance.

Addressing a public meeting in Tenali as part of his Vaarahi Vijaya Bheri on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan said, “Jagan’s image on even boundary stones and patta dar passbooks shows his arrogance. He speaks of a class war and the people are well aware of the fact who is feudal.”

Asserting that the elections are important, the JSP chief said he engineered the tripartite alliance to ensure that anti-YSRC vote does not split. He said though he was defeated and his party has no MLA, he continued his party for a decade with the determination to serve the poor as a coolie.

“For the future of the State and youth, Jagan has to be dethroned,” he said and elaborated on how Jagan has looted sand, done business with liquor, though promised total prohibition, and how employees were taken for a ride.

“As a son of a government employee, I am aware of their problems. I assure you that once the alliance government is formed, not just salaries and other allowances will be paid in time, but also a solution for CPS will be found within one year. Infrastructure will be taken care of and farmers will be given a helping hand,” he said.

“How will Dalits vote for the YSRC, whose MLC had door-delivered the body of a Dalit youth. About 26,000 BCs have suffered and 30,000 women have gone missing under Jagan’s rule,” he observed.