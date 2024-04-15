Naidu, PK dismiss CM Jagan attack as drama

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan termed the incident as a drama.

Addressing the public during his Praja Galam meeting at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Naidu sought to know whose responsibility it was to assure proper security for the Chief Minister.

Further, he questioned, “If a stone was pelted on the Chief Minister, who should be held responsible? What were the police doing? What were the Chief Secretary and DGP doing? Why has the accused not been nabbed even 24 hours after the incident?”

Stating that he did not fear such stone attacks, the former chief minister pointed out that he was not afraid even during the Claymore Mines attack. “When stones were pelted on me in Amaravati region, the DGP at the time said it was an expression of people in a democracy. An MLA came to my house with stones and sticks to attack me and the government took a spectator stance,” he recalled.

Noting that Jagan was attacked when power supply in Singh Nagar was cut, Naidu asked the Chief Minister to resign so he can resolve the electricity issue in a short time.