POs, APOs must ensure smooth conduct of polls: NTR Collector Dilli Rao

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) S Dilli Rao emphasised that the role of Presiding Officers (PO) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APO) is pivotal in conducting elections in the spirit of democracy, ensuring transparency and impartiality.

A training programme for POs and APOs was held in Vijayawada Central Constituency at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College on Sunday. A training programme for POs and APOs was conducted at Loyola College for Vijayawada East Constituency.

Collector Dilli Rao personally oversaw the second-day training programme conducted by Assembly Level Master Trainers (ALMT). Trainers provided instruction on various topics through PowerPoint presentations and videos. Dilli Rao assessed the understanding level of POs and APOs on these topics and guided them on how to overcome potential problems encountered during the polling process.

Various aspects related to the management of Ballot Units and Control Units were thoroughly explained.

The Collector emphasised the importance of performing duties with discipline and preparing for the polling process with self-confidence.

He stressed the need to acquire knowledge through practical approaches and to ensure accuracy in every aspect, especially during the Mock Poll.

The POs and APOs were advised to be meticulous in maintaining various forms and registers. He encouraged them to utilise the training programme to gain the necessary awareness and successfully fulfil their election duties without any confusion.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Vijayawada Central Returning Officer Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Vijayawada RDO, East Constituency Returning Officer BH Bhavani Shankar, and others were present.