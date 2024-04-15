Rs 23.62 crore unaccounted cash & valuables seized in Kadapa during checks

KADAPA: Ahead of elections, preventive measures were implemented and tightened the vigil in Kadapa district to enhance the security.

From January this year, police seized Rs 23.62 crore unaccounted cash and valuables at different checkposts till date in Kadapa district.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said that from January this year, nearly Rs 12,49,32,812 cash was transported without proper documentation and registered 255 First Information Reports (FIRs) till the date.

Further, with the efforts of the police, around 17.904 kgs of gold and 41.925 kgs of silver worth Rs 11,13,14,403 were seized. The total value of the seized property was Rs 23.62 crore.

Regarding ganja, around 105.6 kgs of contraband worth Rs 5.5 lakh was confiscated and 174 cases were registered, besides arresting 208 people. Nearly 3,249.74 litres of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) worth Rs 26,04,414 was seized.

The SP said that they have also arrested 2,526 people and seized Rs 77,23,962 worth 14,010.43 litres of duty-paid liquor being transported illegally.

The police have also seized Rs 3,91,220 worth 1,433 litres of ID liquor and arrested 83 people in connection with smuggling the contraband. They also seized Rs 38.11 lakh worth 1,33,060 litres of jaggery wash and destroyed it. As many as 17,815 people were bound over and out of 774 licensed weapons in the district, 678 were deposited with the police.

Siddharth Kaushal said they conducted Palle Nidra in 722 villages in eight assembly constituencies and also in Vontimitta and Siddavatam from March 3 to April 12. They performed Palle Darasai in 324 villages from April 1 to 12.