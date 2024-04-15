Seven ministers in the fray from new turf

While four ministers of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet have been either elevated to the Rajya Sabha or made to contest the Lok Sabha elections, seven others have been shifted to new Assembly constituencies to overcome anti-incumbency. They include three women ministers. A look at the ministers, who are in the election fray from new turf
Merugu Nagarjuna, Vemuru MLA
The Social Welfare Minister started his political journey with the Congress and he was active in student politics. He did PhD from Andhra University and worked as a professor before joining politics. He served as a Chairman of SC, ST Commission of Andhra Pradesh. After joining the YSRC, he worked as the party SC wing chief, and won from Vemuru SC reserved seat. YSRC leader Varikuti Ashok Babu is contesting from Vemuru now. Nagarjuna has been shifted to Santhanutalapadu.
Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Ramachandrapuram MLA
The Minister for BC Welfare won from Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency with a majority of more than 5,000 votes in 2019. He started his political career in 2000 with the Congress, and was elected as a member of Zilla Parishad in 2001 and 2006. He unsuccessfully contested the elections from Kakinada Rural Assembly constituency in 2014. With former MLA and senior leader Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, who represented Ramachandrapuram earlier, insisting that his son be given a chance to contest from the segment, Venugopala Krishna has been shifted to Rajamahendravaram Rural constituency
Taneti Vanitha, Kovvur MLA
The State Home Minister won with a majority of over 25,000 votes against TDP’s V Anitha in the 2019 elections. Initially, she was inducted into Jagan’s cabinet as Women and Child Welfare Minister, and later elevated as Home Minister in the Cabinet reshuffle effected in April 2022. Now, sitting Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkat Rao is in the fray from Kovvur, while Vanitha will contest from Gopalapuram. Both Gopalapuram and Kovvur are SC reserved constituencies
Jogi Ramesh, Pedana MLA
The Minister for Housing, who was inducted into Jagan’s Cabinet in April 2022, started his political career with the Congress and worked in various capacities. He contested as a Congress candidate from Pedana in 2009 and won against Kagitha Venkat Rao of TDP with a majority of 1,000-odd votes. He joined the YSRC in 2013 and unsuccessfully contested from Mylavaram against Devineni Umamaheswara Rao of TDP in 2014. In 2019, he was elected from Pedana, defeating TDP’s Kagitha Krishna Prasad by a majority of 7,839 votes. Now, he has been replaced by Uppala Ramesh, and fielded from Penamaluru against Bode Prasad of TDP
Audimulapu Suresh, Yerragondapalem MLA
After quitting as a civil servant in Indian Railways, he started his political career with the Congress in 2009. He won from Yerragondapalem in 2009. In the subsequent election, he was elected from Santhanuthalapadu on YSRC ticket. In 2019, he was shifted to Yerragondapalem. In the Cabinet reshuffle, he was given the Municipal Administration portfolio. He is set to face a stiff fight in Kondepi from two-time MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy of TDP
KV Ushashri Charan, Kalyandurg MLA
The minister for Women and Child Welfare in Jagan’s Cabinet, completed BSc Life Sciences, did PG in Environmental Science. Now, she is doing PhD on Atmospheric Science and Global Warming from SKU. She was TDP women’s wing State general secretary before joining the YSRC in 2014. She won from Kalyandurg against Uma Maheshwar Naidu of TDP with a majority of 19,000 votes in 2019. Now, she is in the fray from Penugonda Assembly segment
Vidadala Rajini, Chilakaluripet MLA
The Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education was inducted into Jagan’s 2.0 cabinet in 2022. She started her political career with the TDP and later joined the YSRC as she could not get the party ticket. She won her first election against three-time TDP MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao from Chilakaluripet in 2019. She has been asked to contest from Guntur West segment, a TDP stronghold. Her opponent is Piduguralla Madhavi of TDP