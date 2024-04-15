Seven ministers in the fray from new turf

While four ministers of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet have been either elevated to the Rajya Sabha or made to contest the Lok Sabha elections, seven others have been shifted to new Assembly constituencies to overcome anti-incumbency. They include three women ministers. A look at the ministers, who are in the election fray from new turf

Merugu Nagarjuna, Vemuru MLA

The Social Welfare Minister started his political journey with the Congress and he was active in student politics. He did PhD from Andhra University and worked as a professor before joining politics. He served as a Chairman of SC, ST Commission of Andhra Pradesh. After joining the YSRC, he worked as the party SC wing chief, and won from Vemuru SC reserved seat. YSRC leader Varikuti Ashok Babu is contesting from Vemuru now. Nagarjuna has been shifted to Santhanutalapadu.