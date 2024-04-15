SRM-AP University hosts first Research Scholar’s summit

VIJAYAWADA: The First Research Scholar’s Summit was organised at SRM University-AP in partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The objective of the summit is to promote multidisciplinary collaborative research, emphasised Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy.

The event was staged to reinforce research with academic circles and herald a new phase of learning.

Dr YSR University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Prof Korukonda Babji, Director-School of Planning and Architecture Prof Ramesh Srikonda, SRM V-C Prof Manoj K Arora, registrar Dr R Premkumar, faculty and students attended the event.

During his address, V-C Prof Arora emphasised the pivotal role of such summits in fostering a conducive environment. He said, “We live in a world of collaborations, and a summit like this gives an opportunity to interact, establish partnerships and forge scholarly excellence.”

He also declared that the varsity would be open to sharing its state-of-the-art research infrastructure among the broader demography in order to foster a research mindset among all. Dean-Research at the university, Prof Ranjit Thapa highlighted the participation of 150 PhD scholars from diverse institutions.

Prof Srikonda underscored the significance of technological advancement and innovation.

The summit showcased presentations from doctoral scholars, encompassing 60 poster presentations and 90 oral presentations, organised across eight thematic areas. The summit concluded with a valedictory function, and tokens of appreciation were presented to the dignitaries by the V-C, registrar, deans, and others.