Stone shot at CM Jagan from Vivekananda School in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was attacked at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada during his ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra on Saturday, police have taken up investigation at the Vivekananda School, from where it is suspected that the stone was hurled at him.

During TNIE’s visit to the scene of offence, it was observed that there was a small gap between the school compound and the adjacent Ganganamma temple. Investigating officers also noted the place and suspect that it could have been the spot from where miscreants threw the stone at the YSRC president.

Vivekananda School has one main entry and another unauthorised exit gate, which leads to the Makineni Basava Punnaiah Stadium. The distance from the spot, from where the police suspect the stone might have been hurled on Jagan, to the unauthorised exit into the adjacent ground is just less than 50 metres and one can escape from the scene is less than 30 seconds. Sources in the police department observed, “The stadium has four entry and exit points which might have helped the accused to flee after committing the crime.”

After initial investigation, police suspect that the miscreants might have thrown stones along with flowers from the ground or first floor of Vivekananda School. However, after field inspection, police concluded that the attacker tactically chose a dark location to hide and hurl the stone. They suspect that a slingshot might have been used to hit Jagan. Subsequently, the accused escaped the scene through the exit of the school. “The accused might have joined the crowd on the ground beside the school. He only needed a few seconds to join the crowd,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.