TDP chief terms CM Jagan ‘Dalit Drohi’

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, describing him as ‘Dalit Drohi’.

Addressing the Praja Galam meeting at Payakaraopet in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday, he said Dalits benefited more during the previous TDP regime, and suffered a lot in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

“He cancelled 27 Dalit welfare schemes. When Dr Sudhakar from North Andhra region asked for masks during Covid-19, the YSRC government had harassed him and made him die,” Naidu observed.

To strike a chord with Dalit voters in Payakaraopet, a constituency reserved for SCs, he emphasised that the TDP upheld the principles of BR Ambedkar, focusing on social justice and eradicating untouchability in the society. He recalled the TDP’s initiatives during the era of united Andhra Pradesh, including the constitution of the Justice Punnaiah Commission and the implementation of its 40 recommendations.

The TDP chief slammed Jagan for driving companies out of the State. He contrasted the TDP’s vision of attracting IT companies and industries to Andhra Pradesh, with Jagan’s association with illegal activities, specifically mentioning the influx of drugs into the State.