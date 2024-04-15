Vizag Steel Plant observes National Fire Service Day

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Central Industrial Security Force’s (CISF) Fire Wing deployed at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) commenced Fire Service Week from April 14 to 20, coinciding with the observance of National Fire Service Day, dedicated to honouring the brave firefighters, who lost their lives in the Bombay Dock explosion on April 14, 1944, and in subsequent incidents.

Various awareness programmes are scheduled throughout the week aimed at educating employees of VSP, their families, workers, schoolchildren, and the public about fire safety practices. RINL Director (Projects) and Additional Charge Director (Operations) Arun Kanti Bagchi along with CGMs and other VSP HODs attended the event.

Arun Kanti Bagchi lauded the role of CISF in ensuring the security and fire protection of VSP and emphasised the future potential of VSP as a Centre of Excellence.Attar Mohammed Haneef, Senior Commandant of CISF-VSP Vizag, outlined the activities planned for the week to educate various stakeholders on fire safety measures. He highlighted the commendable work done by the Fire Wing over the past year, which resulted in the preservation of assets worth crores of rupees at the Steel Plant.

The ceremony included floral tributes to the martyrs and a two-minute silence in remembrance of the firefighters who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. As part of this, a brochure titled ‘Ensure Fire Safety, Contribute towards Nation Building’ was released.